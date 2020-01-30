Global  

CCTV image released of last known movements of missing Farnham man Mark Maclay

Surrey Mirror Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
CCTV image released of last known movements of missing Farnham man Mark MaclayA specialist dive team continues to search for Mr Maclay after his belongings were found on a bank of the River Wey.
Family 'extremely concerned' for wellbeing of vulnerable Farnham man last seen 24 hours ago

Family 'extremely concerned' for wellbeing of vulnerable Farnham man last seen 24 hours agoMark Maclay was wearing a green jacket, jeans and a beige baseball cap and had a backpack with him
Surrey Mirror


