Gold Brexit 50p coin to go on sale this week for up to £945 Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The design on the coins features the words: "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” along with the date January 31, and will go on sale on Friday. The design on the coins features the words: "Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations” along with the date January 31, and will go on sale on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this