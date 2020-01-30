Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Katie Hopkins’ Twitter account has finally been suspended and, honestly, you love to see it

Katie Hopkins’ Twitter account has finally been suspended and, honestly, you love to see it

PinkNews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Katie Hopkins has been suspended from Twitter after an intervention by an anti-online hate group and Countdown host Rachel Riley. Twitter confirmed to PinkNews that Hopkins has been temporarily locked out of her account for violating its rules on hateful conduct. The policy explicitly ban the promotion of violence, direct...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Adam Sandler's Twitter account hacked [Video]Adam Sandler's Twitter account hacked

Adam Sandler's Twitter account was hacked and filled with a slew of racist and sexist messages on Thursday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble [Video]Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble

Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble. Stone joined the dating app, but her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake. Some users didn't believe it was actually her. Stone took..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:00Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.