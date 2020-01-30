Katie Hopkins’ Twitter account has finally been suspended and, honestly, you love to see it Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Katie Hopkins has been suspended from Twitter after an intervention by an anti-online hate group and Countdown host Rachel Riley. Twitter confirmed to PinkNews that Hopkins has been temporarily locked out of her account for violating its rules on hateful conduct. The policy explicitly ban the promotion of violence, direct... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Adam Sandler's Twitter account hacked Adam Sandler's Twitter account was hacked and filled with a slew of racist and sexist messages on Thursday. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:41Published on January 3, 2020 Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble Sharon Stone Kicked off Dating App Bumble. Stone joined the dating app, but her profile was removed after it was reported as being fake. Some users didn't believe it was actually her. Stone took.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:00Published on December 30, 2019

Tweets about this