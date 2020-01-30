Double Stirling Marathon champ Michael Wright defends Kings Park race Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Two-time Stirling Marathon champ Michael Wright says damaged grass is a price worth paying for the Stirling Run after volunteers complained about the state Kings Park was left in after the event. Two-time Stirling Marathon champ Michael Wright says damaged grass is a price worth paying for the Stirling Run after volunteers complained about the state Kings Park was left in after the event. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this