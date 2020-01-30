Global  

Dyn wedi ei arestio wrth i'r chwilio barhau am ddyn coll

BBC News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Dyn 52 oed wedi ei arestio fel rhan o'r ymchwiliad i ddiflaniad dyn 55 oed o'i gartref yn Nantgaredig, Sir Gâr ddydd Lun.
Darganfod corff dyn yng Nglyn-nedd

Dyn lleol, 28 oed, wedi cael ei arestio ar ôl i gorff dyn 73 oed gael ei ddarganfod tu allan i dŷ.
BBC News


