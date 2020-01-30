Dyn wedi ei arestio wrth i'r chwilio barhau am ddyn coll Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Dyn 52 oed wedi ei arestio fel rhan o'r ymchwiliad i ddiflaniad dyn 55 oed o'i gartref yn Nantgaredig, Sir Gâr ddydd Lun. 👓 View full article

