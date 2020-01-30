Global  

Airbnb offering five people a two-month 'sabbatical' in the Bahamas

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 30 January 2020
Airbnb offering five people a two-month 'sabbatical' in the BahamasAirbnb is offering a two-month sabbatical to the Caribbean Island to five people in an attempt to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.
