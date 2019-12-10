Global  

Gareth Thomas pleads with Boris Johnson to tackle ‘black hole in the law’ around homophobic football abuse

PinkNews Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Former Welsh rugby captain Gareth Thomas has directly pleaded with prime minister Boris Johnson to address the “black hole in the law” around homophobia in sport, The rugby star came out as gay in 2009 and in September, 2019, he revealed that he is HIV-positive.  Thomas has been vocal about the issue of...
