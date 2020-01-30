Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans

MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans

Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plansAnne Marie Morris, the MP for the area, has now written to Network Rail with a raft of concerns about the proposals, including the loss of the beach, whether they will work, and the ‘cold and featureless’ designs for the iconic section of Brunel’s railway.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ExpressandEcho

Express & Echo MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans https://t.co/tnWTM9ZZAa 28 minutes ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans https://t.co/2eKFboJxLc 2 hours ago

Mousehole1

Norma Moore RT @WMNNews: MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans https://t.co/4nCHspmr2t 6 hours ago

WMNNews

Western Morning News MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans https://t.co/4nCHspmr2t 6 hours ago

TQHeraldExpress

Herald Express MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans https://t.co/dZzX2jX0Ne 6 hours ago

ExpressandEcho

Express & Echo MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans https://t.co/tnWTM9IoIC 6 hours ago

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans https://t.co/2eKFbp199M 6 hours ago

HEDanielClark

Daniel Clark MP writes to Network Rail with concerns over railway realignment plans https://t.co/Kp3BzLAU4g 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.