Motherwell: James Scott £750,000 bid rejected from Hull City

BBC Local News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Humberside -- Motherwell reject a bid worth £750,000 from Hull City for teenage forward James Scott.
James Scott bid rejected as Hull City make move for Motherwell teenager

James Scott bid rejected as Hull City make move for Motherwell teenagerThe Tigers made the six figure bid on Thursday evening for the Scotland under-21 cap.
Daily Record Also reported by •Hull Daily Mail

James Scott: Motherwell accept Hull City's £1.5m bid for striker

Motherwell accept an improved bid worth £1.5m from Hull City for teenage forward James Scott.
BBC News Also reported by •Daily RecordFootball.london

Charvey17

Charvey RT @AlisonGConroy: Stephen Robinson not sure if James Scott will still be a Motherwell player at the end of the day. £750,000 bid from Hull… 2 hours ago

AlisonGConroy

Alison Conroy Stephen Robinson not sure if James Scott will still be a Motherwell player at the end of the day. £750,000 bid from… https://t.co/fsb2TrmnjF 5 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Hull #City have £750,000 bid for Motherwell's James Scott rejected - reports - Hull Daily Mail #HullCity 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/ADWeVYmCOL 7 hours ago

FitbaFanatics

FITBA FAN-ATICS RT @BBCSportScot: Motherwell have turned down a £750,000 bid from Hull City for James Scott. https://t.co/mxRt1HIZt1 https://t.co/QUe8RIk… 12 hours ago

HullCityStats

Hull City News City have had a bid for Motherwell striker James Scott rejected. The fee was around £750,000. #HCAFC https://t.co/lqtBiFLFsc 17 hours ago

