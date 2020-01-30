Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Giovanni Pernice in shock split from Ashley Roberts after just one year

Giovanni Pernice in shock split from Ashley Roberts after just one year

Tamworth Herald Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Giovanni Pernice in shock split from Ashley Roberts after just one yearCouple met during the 2018 series of the hit show when Pussycat Dolls singer was paired with Pasha Kovalev while Italian Pernice was coupled with Steps singer Faye Tozer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.