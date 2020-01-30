Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Coronavirus declared global health emergency by World Health Organisation

Coronavirus declared global health emergency by World Health Organisation

Cambridge News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Coronavirus declared global health emergency by World Health OrganisationAccording to figures, there are 7,711 confirmed and 12,167 suspected cases in China, with 1,370 severe cases.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Declared a Global Health Emergency

Coronavirus Declared a Global Health Emergency 01:10

 Coronavirus Declared a Global Health Emergency The World Health Organization (WHO) made the declaration during a press conference on Thursday. WHO Director General, via CNBC WHO Director General, via CNBC According to WHO, a global health emergency is known as a "public health emergency of...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China [Video]The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 02:13Published

Travelers Take No Chances as Coronavirus Spreads [Video]Travelers Take No Chances as Coronavirus Spreads

With more than 200 deaths and nearly 10,000 cases the coronavirus outbreak is officially a global health emergency. Joe Vazquez reports. (1-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Asian Markets Mostly Higher

Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Friday following the positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the World Health Organization declared the...
RTTNews

1/30: CBS Evening News

WHO declares coronavirus a global health emergency; San Francisco sea lions celebrated 30 years after invading the docks
CBS News


Tweets about this

SIR_LMS

guacamole🌈 RT @BBCBreaking: Coronavirus is declared global emergency by World Health Organization as outbreak continues to spread outside China https:… 2 seconds ago

Aaa888Annabelle

🌸Annabelle🌸 RT @BBCWorld: "Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems" The new coronavirus… 2 seconds ago

UNESCO_Pacific

UNESCO PACIFIC RT @UN: NEWS: #Coronavirus declared a public health emergency of international concern by @WHO. Global outbreak includes 98 cases in 18 c… 3 seconds ago

anasmalique

शाह RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus declared global health emergency https://t.co/BVVhaFIjid 11 seconds ago

miksnmats

mikas matsuzawa WHO declares the novel coronavirus a public health emergency of international concern. This means tighter screening… https://t.co/Lo4EiqSN4V 11 seconds ago

FaizaASultan

Faiza Sultan RT @SigalSamuel: The WHO just declared the #coronavirus a global health emergency. In China, where it originated, one risk is that it could… 11 seconds ago

swaddle24

Staci RT @Education4Libs: BREAKING: The World Health Organization has just declared the Coronavirus a global emergency. Gee. Maybe we shouldn’… 14 seconds ago

sunitalodha1

SunitaL chowkidar RT @NBCNews: BREAKING: World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak "a public health emergency of international concern." https:… 16 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.