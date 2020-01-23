Global  

Six Nations: Wales' George North relishing centre role against Italy

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
George North is "feeling more confident" every time he trains at centre before playing there in Wales' 2020 Six Nations opener against Italy on Saturday.
News video: Wayne Pivac: A lot of people now know who Nick Tompkins is

Wayne Pivac: A lot of people now know who Nick Tompkins is 01:17

 Wales head coah Wayne Pivac praises his new try scorer, former England junior international centre Nick Tomkins, who crossed over on debut after coming off the bench. He made his comments at a post-match press conference with Alun Wyn Jones after the 42-0 Guinness Six Nations victory over Italy in...

Recent related news from verified sources

North at centre for Wales against Italy with debutant McNicholl on wing

George North starts at centre in Wales' Six Nations opener against Italy, with uncapped Johnny McNicholl taking his place on the wing.
BBC News

Hadleigh Parkes column: Fatherhood, Wales coach Wayne Pivac and Six Nations hopes

Wales centre Hadleigh Parkes reflects on fatherhood following the World Cup, his past experiences with Wayne Pivac and how Wales are preparing for 2020 Six...
BBC News


