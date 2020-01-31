Global  

Troubles victims' pension details to be published

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Boris Johnson says recipients must have sustained their injuries "through no fault of their own".
Recent related news from verified sources

Troubles victims' pension: Julian Smith praises campaigners

Julian Smith says people injured during the Troubles "fought hard for too long" for compensation.
BBC News

Victims’ groups gives Troubles pensions plan ‘cautious welcome’

Victims’ groups gives Troubles pensions plan ‘cautious welcome’Victims' campaigners have given a cautious welcome to newly published regulations for a pension for those severely injured during the Troubles.
Belfast Telegraph

