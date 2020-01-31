Global  

Voice of gay icon Peppa Pig to step down after 13 years in the role

PinkNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
British actor Harley Bird is leaving Peppa Pig after 13 years voicing the gay icon. Bird, 18, has voiced the cartoon character since she was five. She said: “Becoming the voice of Peppa Pig at the age of five was the start of an incredible journey, and I’ll never forget my time on the show.” …...
