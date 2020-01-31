Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Aiden McGeady: Charlton sign Republic of Ireland winger from Sunderland

Aiden McGeady: Charlton sign Republic of Ireland winger from Sunderland

BBC Local News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Kent -- Charlton Athletic sign Republic of Ireland winger Aiden McGeady from Sunderland on loan for the rest of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

PaulDollery

Paul Dollery Deadline day loan move to Championship side Charlton Athletic for Aiden McGeady. https://t.co/ha7NFMezUO 8 minutes ago

FWPSunderland

FWP Sunderland NEWS: Aiden McGeady: Charlton sign Republic of Ireland winger from Sunderland (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/l6TeqjxskK 12 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Aiden McGeady: Charlton sign Republic of Ireland winger from Sunderland https://t.co/OARdXkBn04 15 minutes ago

TyneWearUK

TyneWearUK Tyne & Wear News: Aiden McGeady: Charlton sign Republic of Ireland winger from Sunderland https://t.co/ZPkS9CD5An 16 minutes ago

cafcsince1973

CAFCsince1973 RT @CAFCofficial: 🇮🇪 The Republic of Ireland international arrives on loan until the end of the season and becomes @MattSouthall84's first… 27 minutes ago

324972

324972 Breaking news. #Aiden McGeady: Charlton sign Republic of Ireland winger from Sunderland 28 minutes ago

MickFoley76

Michael Foley RT @CAFCofficial: ⏰Wakey, wakey! Did you have an early night last night and miss the news? We kicked off #TransferDeadlineDay at half mi… 29 minutes ago

sunechosafc

Sunderland Echo SAFC 🗣 #SAFC are looking to sign cover at left wing-back today - latest over on our live blog ⬇️🔴⚪️️ https://t.co/4BGm2xeK2Q 29 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.