Brexit news – live: Protests and celebrations set to mark UK exit, as Boris Johnson eyes 'Canada-style' trade deal with EU

Independent Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Follow all the latest developments
It's not over until it's over. This is BoJo's post-Brexit 'to-do' list [Video]It's not over until it's over. This is BoJo's post-Brexit 'to-do' list

The United Kingdom leaves the European Union an hour before midnight on Friday but Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a bulging to do list for what he has cast a &quot;new dawn&quot; for the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:57Published

European legislators bid emotional farewell to Britain [Video]European legislators bid emotional farewell to Britain

Emotional scenes break out as UK representatives take part in their last session at the European Parliament.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published


Dominic Cummings: Boris Johnson adviser's think tank called for 'end of BBC it its current form' and creation of Fox News equivalent in UK

New Frontiers Foundation blog described public broadcaster as 'mortal enemy', internet archive reveals
Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: New Brexit row over 'unacceptable' EU demand for future trade deal, hours before PM's crucial Huawei decision

Follow all the latest developments
Independent

portrigh

Colin J.Benson Brexit news – live: Protests set to mark English 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 exit, as England’s Boris Johnson forced to accept ‘Canada-… https://t.co/HPajud70Zq 27 minutes ago

gnilwoce

Edward Cowling Protests and celebrations set to mark UK exit, as Boris Johnson eyes ‘Canada-style’ trade deal with EU - follow Bre… https://t.co/DKyL8vzBzf 28 minutes ago

PoliDigitalUK

Politico Digital UK Brexit news – live: Protests and celebrations set to mark UK exit, as Boris Johnson eyes 'Canada-style' trade deal… https://t.co/D3FrOdstdM 59 minutes ago

carribablue

peter alexander Brexit news – live: Protests and celebrations set to mark UK exit, as Boris Johnson eyes 'Canada-style' trade deal… https://t.co/UXcyLlns9F 59 minutes ago

FakeNewsGen1

FakeNewsGen Latest news from our live coverage of Brexit uncovers protests. More updates to follow. 18 hours ago

FakeNewsGen1

FakeNewsGen Latest news from our live coverage of Brexit shows protests. More updates to follow. 1 day ago

FakeNewsGen1

FakeNewsGen Latest news from our live coverage of Brexit reveals protests. More updates to follow. 2 days ago

