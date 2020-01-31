Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Antonee Robinson > Antonee Robinson: AC Milan to make £10m move for Wigan Athletic defender

Antonee Robinson: AC Milan to make £10m move for Wigan Athletic defender

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Wigan Athletic defender Antonee Robinson is on the brink of a remarkable £10m move to AC Milan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Everton fans in shock as AC Milan prepare to pay £10m for Wigan's Antonee Robinson

Everton fans in shock as AC Milan prepare to pay £10m for Wigan's Antonee RobinsonWigan look set to offload Antonee Robinson to AC Milan after he failed to make the grade at Everton
Daily Star Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

E_MusicKamikaze

Music Kamikaze 🎵🎼 RT @MailSport: AC Milan make £10m bid for Wigan full-back Antonee Robinson and he is set to make dream move to Italy on Friday... just six… 2 hours ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Wigan look set to offload Antonee Robinson to AC Milan after he failed to make the grade at Everton https://t.co/A0f8HRcGT8 4 hours ago

FansBet

FansBet 🔴⚫ Antonee Robinson has just landed in Milan for his medicals & Alexis Saelemaekers expected to land shortly! With… https://t.co/6mGFlxikIt 4 hours ago

MHH98456168

Russell ⚽️ Dream move for the youngster. Antonee Robinson: AC Milan to make £10m move for Wigan Athletic defender https://t.co/283vBrRNWp 4 hours ago

edwardburgess1

EJB - aka - EJ BBC Sport - Antonee Robinson: AC Milan to make £10m move for Wigan Athletic defender https://t.co/saX4dWlLIK 4 hours ago

bbcfoot

BBC Football News Antonee Robinson: AC Milan to make £10m move for Wigan Athletic defender: https://t.co/wbKyE897yG 4 hours ago

TNIN_Official

The Nigerian Insider News Antonee Robinson: AC Milan to make £10m move for Wigan Athletic defender https://t.co/Nhbj8SZnUv https://t.co/hCPoMixGCn 5 hours ago

KipondaBaraka

baethoki Arsenal RT @Salym: BBC Sport - Antonee Robinson: AC Milan to make £10m move for Wigan Athletic defender https://t.co/bPemXX2OiC 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.