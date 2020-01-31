Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Katie Hopkins tricked into accepting fake ‘c***’ award by YouTube star Josh Pieters

Katie Hopkins tricked into accepting fake ‘c***’ award by YouTube star Josh Pieters

Tamworth Herald Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Katie Hopkins tricked into accepting fake ‘c***’ award by YouTube star Josh PietersThe former Apprentice star, who saw her Twitter account restricted yesterday, flew halfway across Europe to pick up the gong.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Katie Hopkins 'tricked' into accepting 'completely fake' award by YouTube prankster

Video shows Hopkins smiling in front of screen bearing 'Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy' slogan – with capital letters spelling out profanity
Independent

Katie Hopkins Falls Victim to Outrageous Prank By Accepting ‘Campaign to Unify the Nation Trophy’

Katie Hopkins, a far right British conservative who was just banned from Twitter for violating its hate speech rules, was duped into accepting a fake “Campaign...
Mediaite

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Manuel17281370

Manuel RT @OzraeliAvi: The facts: 1. Katie Hopkins was tricked into thinking she was among mates 2. She was made to feel comfortable and engaged… 22 seconds ago

JameSmytheson

Jame Smytheson RT @MyArrse: Katie Hopkins fooled into travelling to Praque to pick fake award by YouTube Prankster. https://t.co/2KhyTLZau6 25 seconds ago

Patinahat2

Pat #Resist RT @Sad13Mm: Brilliant 😂 https://t.co/eRizqIbPAf 2 minutes ago

Sad13Mm

ꑄꋬꂟ꒐ꏂ Brilliant 😂 https://t.co/eRizqIbPAf 2 minutes ago

Qwakas

Hue❌ RT @TheIndyTV: Katie Hopkins tricked into accepting 'completely fake' award by YouTube prankster https://t.co/gTjwv6mTQx 3 minutes ago

PeteDavenport6

Pete Davenport RT @August05398614: Katie Hopkins tricked into accepting fake 'C**T' award by YouTube prankster Josh Pieters #katiehopkins got what she des… 3 minutes ago

CherryPuffling

♡ 𝕔𝕙𝕖𝕣𝕣𝕪 𝕡𝕦𝕗𝕗𝕝𝕚𝕟𝕘 ♡ RT @perpetualspiral: Brilliant. These guys tricked Katie Hopkins into happily receiving a C.U.N.T. award https://t.co/JfzkpO9wj9 7 minutes ago

zCazzys

Lewis RT @g0ldengirl69: katie hopkins got banned on twitter and got tricked into accepting a fake award iM DEAD https://t.co/8aCT7nkiQI 8 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.