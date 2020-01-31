Global  

Peppa Pig star Harley Bird quits after 13 years and voice replacement announced as Amelie Bea Smith

Tamworth Herald Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Peppa Pig star Harley Bird quits after 13 years and voice replacement announced as Amelie Bea SmithAmelie Bea Smith is the fourth voice artist to bring the famous pig to life in the pre-school animated British TV series, which has become a hit around the world.
Peppa Pig voice Harley Bird quits role after 13 years

Peppa Pig voice Harley Bird quits role after 13 yearsHarley Bird, aged 18, has played the main character in the children's cartoon since she was just five-years-old.
Daily Record

Peppa Pig voice Harley Bird to step down

The 18-year-old has been the voice of the popular cartoon character since the age of five.
BBC News

