First coronavirus cases confirmed in UK as global epidemic spreads

6 hours ago < > Embed Credit: TomoNews US - Published The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China 02:13 WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to nearly 9,800 as of Friday, according to the New York Times. According to CNN, the...