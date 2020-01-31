Global  

First coronavirus cases confirmed in UK as global epidemic spreads

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
First coronavirus cases confirmed in UK as global epidemic spreadsThey are both members of the same family.
Credit: TomoNews US
News video: The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China

The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China 02:13

 WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet. This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to nearly 9,800 as of Friday, according to the New York Times. According to CNN, the...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Wuhan virus might infect people faster than Ebola [Video]Wuhan virus might infect people faster than Ebola

WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese Researchers find that the novel coronavirus epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days during the initial outbreak from December last year to early this month. The statistical..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:19Published

Travelers Take No Chances as Coronavirus Spreads [Video]Travelers Take No Chances as Coronavirus Spreads

With more than 200 deaths and nearly 10,000 cases the coronavirus outbreak is officially a global health emergency. Joe Vazquez reports. (1-30-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:52Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Could China's coronavirus outbreak become a global epidemic?

WHO chief 'confident' of Beijing's response as Singapore expert says number of cases abroad better gauge of contagion.
Al Jazeera

With Europe's first confirmed coronavirus cases, how is France dealing with the disease?

As France confirmed the third coronavirus case on its territory on Friday January 24, authorities are gradually implementing a prevention and intervention plan...
France 24

Tweets about this

mariolopez_c87

Carlos Mario López RT @RT_com: BREAKING: First cases of #coronavirus confirmed in Russia – Deputy PM https://t.co/BAnggoV9bp https://t.co/MvDod96yGi 3 seconds ago

ziaxig

สวี วี่วี๛ RT @cnni: Five additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Thailand, bringing the country’s total number of cases to 19. One is… 4 seconds ago

Secret_Beijing

Secret Beijing Update: Russia has confirmed the FIRST two cases of the novel #coronavirus. https://t.co/BbGgC84rkw 8 seconds ago

Gailharveyx

★·.·´¯`·.·★ ɢᴀɪʟ ★·.·´¯`·.·★ RT @BBCBreaking: First two cases of coronavirus confirmed in the UK, Department of Health says https://t.co/JKwkPl106W 9 seconds ago

mattdetached

Matthew Johnson RT @g_gosden: First coronavirus cases confirmed in UK. On #torybrexit day. The series finale of the UK is proving to be a belter. https://… 11 seconds ago

sincerelyhunhan

selu au RT @cnnphilippines: The Italian Cabinet has declared a state of emergency, a day after two Chinese tourists were the nation’s first confirm… 16 seconds ago

NothernTaigman

𝕹𝖔𝖗𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖓 𝖙𝖆𝖎𝖌𝖆𝖒𝖆𝖓™️ RT @RT_com: MORE: 2 Chinese citizens diagnosed with new #coronavirus in Russia’s Zabaikalsky Krai and Tyumen Oblast in #Siberia - Deputy PM… 28 seconds ago

VOP_Today

VOP Today News BREAKING: First cases of coronavirus confirmed in Russia - official https://t.co/lHHi0JcZFp https://t.co/IK2d9w8Lq1 38 seconds ago

