First coronavirus cases confirmed in UK as global epidemic spreads
Friday, 31 January 2020 (
3 hours ago)
They are both members of the same family.
WUHAN, CHINA — China has confirmed its first case of novel coronavirus in Tibet.
This means the Wuhan virus has now spread to every single region across China, bringing up the total number of confirmed cases to nearly 9,800 as of Friday, according to the New York Times.
According to CNN, the... The Wuhan coronavirus has spread to every region in China
Wuhan virus might infect people faster than Ebola
WUHAN, CHINA — Chinese Researchers find that the novel coronavirus epidemic doubled in size every 7.4 days during the initial outbreak from December last year to early this month.
The statistical..
Published 3 hours ago
Travelers Take No Chances as Coronavirus Spreads
With more than 200 deaths and nearly 10,000 cases the coronavirus outbreak is officially a global health emergency. Joe Vazquez reports. (1-30-20)
Published 5 hours ago
