Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe apologise after protest against anti-LGBT Margaret Court at Australian Open

PinkNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Tennis legends Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe have apologised for staging a public protest at the Australian Open against Margaret Court. On Tuesday, the two players opted to protest during a legends match at the Margaret Court Arena, which is named for the notoriously anti-LGBT tennis star, who has likened gay...
News video: Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open

Margaret Court presented with trophy at Australian Open 02:26

 Tennis Australia came under pressure to ignore the anniversary of Margaret Court’s historic Grand Slam victory year.

