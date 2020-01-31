Name a more iconic duo than Harry Styles and Lizzo singing Juice

It finally happened. Ever since Harry Styles sang Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ on the BBC Live Lounge, in December 2019, a meeting of two of pop’s biggest queer icons has surely been on the cards. That time, Harry Styles had nothing but praise for Lizzo. “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most...



Recent related videos from verified sources Harry Styles Performs 'Juice' With Lizzo in Miami | Billboard News Harry Styles kicked off Super Bowl weekend on Thursday night (Jan. 30) by making a surprise appearance during Lizzo's set at the SiriusXM and Pandora Super Bowl Opening Drive Super Concert Series in.. Credit: Billboard News Duration: 01:12Published 1 day ago Illinois teenagers shocked by Harry Styles doppelganger at Starbucks drive-thru Group of teenage friends pull up to Starbucks window in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, and are shocked to see a Harry Styles lookalike lean out to hand them their drinks. Sean, a Starbucks barista, is the.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:16Published 6 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Harry Styles and Lizzo's Surprise "Juice" Performance Is A Dream Come True Somebody come get this man! In the best surprise of all time, Lizzo brought Harry Styles out on stage to sing "Juice" together during her concert on Thursday...

E! Online 2 days ago



Watch Harry Styles Join Lizzo For a Surprise Performance of 'Juice' in Miami Harry Styles kicked off Super Bowl weekend on Thursday night (Jan. 30) by making a surprise appearance during Lizzo's set at the SiriusXM...

Billboard.com 1 day ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this