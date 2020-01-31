Global  

Name a more iconic duo than Harry Styles and Lizzo singing Juice

PinkNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
It finally happened. Ever since Harry Styles sang Lizzo’s ‘Juice’ on the BBC Live Lounge, in December 2019, a meeting of two of pop’s biggest queer icons has surely been on the cards. That time, Harry Styles had nothing but praise for Lizzo. “I just think she’s amazing; she’s one of the most...
