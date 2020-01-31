Global  

Coronavirus in the UK - everything we know so far

Wales Online Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Coronavirus in the UK - everything we know so farThe first cases of the virus to be diagnosed in the UK were announced as more than 80 Britons on an evacuation flight from the Chinese city at the centre of the outbreak were due to land in the UK
US State Department Says Don't Travel To China, As Coronavirus Deaths Rise [Video]US State Department Says Don't Travel To China, As Coronavirus Deaths Rise

WBZ TV's Lisa Gresci reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:33Published

Chief Medical Officer: First two coronavirus patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre [Video]Chief Medical Officer: First two coronavirus patients in UK receiving treatment at specialist centre

Two patients in England, who are members of the same family, have tested positive for coronavirus, Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published


News24.com | CORONAVIRUS CHECK: Everything you need to know about China's deadly virus

A new virus has killed 81 people in China and infected almost 3 000 people, with cases confirmed in several countries.
News24

fkfidd

Frederick Fiddmont @juliemason Trump reassured his Iowa audience that “everything will be great” with the Coronavirus, “we’ve only got… https://t.co/8bEXMsdAn6 6 minutes ago

whimchic

whimchic RT @BritishVogue: With two confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in the UK, here's everything you need to know to help prevent the spread of the… 7 minutes ago

AnimalConnected

Connected Emergy®️ Healing #coronavirus Don’t get scared! Take right action around education to know what you can do to prep. Everything is co… https://t.co/nyT8aRXKyU 9 minutes ago

shellity

Shelley Stocken Writing #coronavirus as two words in scare quotes tells you everything you need to know about the AVN’s approach to… https://t.co/TAPKtukf57 9 minutes ago

GraviolaDOTfi

Graviola Finland Coronavirus in the UK - everything we know so far https://t.co/sNjPW9BEFb 9 minutes ago

BritishVogue

British Vogue With two confirmed cases of #Coronavirus in the UK, here's everything you need to know to help prevent the spread o… https://t.co/9KgdQRk4D7 9 minutes ago

Nova_WD

Nova RT @PHE_uk: Find out everything you need to know about coronavirus on our blog: https://t.co/CMxwd7mFTb 15 minutes ago

WalesOnline

WalesOnline Everything we need to know about coronavirus after it hit the UK https://t.co/WK9MrPP0br https://t.co/rsGRAQfSxl 17 minutes ago

