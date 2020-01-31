'Heartbroken' Catherine Tyldesley forced to quit Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The former Coronation Street star confirmed the news on Instagram, describing her time on the tour as a "complete joy" and said that it was a "magical show". The former Coronation Street star confirmed the news on Instagram, describing her time on the tour as a "complete joy" and said that it was a "magical show". 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Strictly Come Dancing to sashay its way across the country Strictly Come Dancing is set to sashay its way across the country again as the The Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour 2020 launches in Birmingham. Celebrities who took part in last year's competition will.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:26Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this