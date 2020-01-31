Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Ryan Bennett: Wolves defender to join Leicester for rest of season

Ryan Bennett: Wolves defender to join Leicester for rest of season

BBC Local News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is set to join Leicester on loan for the rest of the season.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Nuno: Wolves still working on incomings

Nuno: Wolves still working on incomings 00:35

 Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo thanks Ryan Bennett for his time at the club ahead of a loan move to Leicester, and suggests they are still working on incomings.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves [Video]Klopp pleased with win over 'tough' Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists there is still a long way to go for his team to claim the title despite them strengthening their grip on the Premier League season with a 1-0 win against Wolves...

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bennett set to join Leicester

Wolves defender Ryan Bennett is travelling to Leicester ahead of a shock deadline day move to the King Power Stadium.
Express and Star

Carter-Vickers on loan to Luton for rest of English season

American defender Cameron Carter-Vickers is on loan from Tottenham to second-tier Luton for the rest of the season. The 22-year-old center back has yet to make...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.