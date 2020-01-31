Global  

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in UK

BBC Local News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- Two members of a family receive specialist care, as Britons return from China on a government flight.
News video: First coronavirus cases hit UK as evacuees arrive

First coronavirus cases hit UK as evacuees arrive 01:12

 Two patients from the same family in England have tested positive for coronavirus, the first such cases in Britain, England's chief medical officer said on Friday. Francesca Lynagh reports.

Russia's consumer safety watchdog, after reporting two cases, says virus won't spread

The head of Russia's consumer safety watchdog said on Friday, after the country reported two coronavirus cases, that there was no risk of the virus spreading...
Reuters Also reported by •Sify

UK confirms first two coronavirus cases

Two members of the same family tested positive for coronavirus, Chris Whitty, chief medical officer for England, says.
Al Jazeera Also reported by •RIA Nov.BBC NewsHull Daily MailTamworth HeraldSifyThe AgeReuters

