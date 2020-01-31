Michael Gove flew from London to Cardiff for a meeting saying it was 'cost effective' Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The former environment minister is part of a Government promising The former environment minister is part of a Government promising 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this One News Page (United Kingdom) Michael Gove flew from London to Cardiff for a meeting saying it was 'cost effective': https://t.co/uneFmkXQMo 16 minutes ago Sussi Moon 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @WalesOnline: Michael Gove flew from London to Cardiff for a meeting saying it was 'cost effective' https://t.co/MdVLgmpzfg https://t.c… 41 minutes ago WalesOnline Michael Gove flew from London to Cardiff for a meeting saying it was 'cost effective' https://t.co/MdVLgmpzfg https://t.co/rZtiFgUxDN 2 hours ago