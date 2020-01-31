One News Page (United Kingdom) Three Birmingham City University workers evacuated from Wuhan on UK rescue flight: https://t.co/TS24MGVz8n 24 minutes ago Ros RT @bbcmtd: Three members of staff from Birmingham City University are among 83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals who are on a flight back t… 1 hour ago James Rodger RT @birmingham_live: BREAKING: Three Birmingham City University workers evacuated from Wuhan on UK rescue flight https://t.co/xBPQqGe1tI 2 hours ago Birmingham Live BREAKING: Three Birmingham City University workers evacuated from Wuhan on UK rescue flight https://t.co/xBPQqGe1tI 2 hours ago BBC Midlands Today Three members of staff from Birmingham City University are among 83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals who are on a f… https://t.co/8Q6II4FwRP 2 hours ago BBC WM 95.6 Three members of staff from Birmingham City University are among 83 Britons and 27 foreign nationals who are on a f… https://t.co/mfcjxTu2ce 2 hours ago Hikayetna- Our Story RT @storiesforhopes: A Syrian refugee taught himself to speak fluent English in just three months - to win a place at Birmingham City Unive… 2 days ago Hikayetna- Our Story A Syrian refugee taught himself to speak fluent English in just three months - to win a place at Birmingham City Un… https://t.co/GuNHdoBFE2 3 days ago