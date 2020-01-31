Global  

Three Birmingham City University workers evacuated from Wuhan on UK rescue flight

Tamworth Herald Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Three Birmingham City University workers evacuated from Wuhan on UK rescue flightThey are among 83 British nationals who will be taken to Arrow Park Hospital, Wirral, for a period of quarantine after the flight from China touches down at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.
