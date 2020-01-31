Coronavirus: Plane carrying Britons evacuated from Wuhan lands at at RAF base

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

83 Britons to be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 hours ago < > Embed Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Published Eighty-three Britons and 27 foreign nationals who were trapped in Wuhan return to the UK 00:17 Seven large coaches have arrived at RAF Brize Norton and are expected to transport the British nationals from the China flight to a unit in the Wirral.Seven large white Horseman coaches and four ambulances are currently waiting at the RAF's largest station.They are thought to be there to take the 150...