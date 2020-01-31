Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd

Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd

BBC Local News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Essex -- Manchester United sign Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop for an undisclosed fee.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview [Video]Manchester City v Manchester United: Carabao Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Manchester United NEED A Midfield Overhaul Because… | W&L [Video]Manchester United NEED A Midfield Overhaul Because… | W&L

After a poor display losing 2-0 to Arsenal, Manchester United look like they need to overhaul their midfield in particular, but who should they sign?!

Credit: FootballDaily     Duration: 17:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nathan Bishop: Man Utd close to deal for Southend goalkeeper

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal to sign Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.
BBC Sport

Marcus Dewhurst: Sheffield United keeper joins Carlisle United on loan

BBC Local News: Cumbria -- Carlisle United sign Sheffield United goalkeeper Marcus Dewhurst on loan until the end of the season.
BBC Local News Also reported by •Shoot

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Peterforset

Peter Forset Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd #MUFC https://t.co/hiA2krs7GG 27 minutes ago

FWPSouthend

FWP Southend United NEWS: Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/Fgj0JVegU6 1 hour ago

LeefroMilch

Fifth_Timer Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd - BBC Sport https://t.co/EusisuSVEI 1 hour ago

FWPManUnited

FWP Manchester United NEWS: Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/FaHIjXAtlb 1 hour ago

breakingnewsbo1

Breaking News Bot ⚠ RT @billyritchie: ⁦@SkySportsNews⁩ say breaking news ManU sign keeper from Southend. Strange that Manchester Evening news. Scraping the bot… 1 hour ago

bbcprem

BBC Premier League PREM: Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd https://t.co/loK8pD4vMM 1 hour ago

BBCLookEast

BBC Look East Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd https://t.co/RHkKociw4y 1 hour ago

IndexGems

IndexGems. Football Index 📑 TRANSFER NEWS | January 31, 2020 OFFICIAL: Nathan Bishop [Southend - Manchester United] Undisclosed Manchester… https://t.co/VAL6CP9hbp 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.