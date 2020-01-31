Manchester United sign keeper Nathan Bishop from Southend Utd

A look at the stats ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Manchester United. City lead by two goals following the first leg.

Manchester United NEED A Midfield Overhaul Because… | W&L After a poor display losing 2-0 to Arsenal, Manchester United look like they need to overhaul their midfield in particular, but who should they sign?! Credit: FootballDaily Duration: 17:39Published 4 days ago