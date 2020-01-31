Global  

James Scott: Motherwell accept Hull City's £1.5m bid for striker

BBC News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Motherwell accept an improved bid worth £1.5m from Hull City for teenage forward James Scott.
Recent related news from verified sources

James Scott bid rejected as Hull City make move for Motherwell teenager

James Scott bid rejected as Hull City make move for Motherwell teenagerThe Tigers made the six figure bid on Thursday evening for the Scotland under-21 cap.
Daily Record Also reported by •BBC Local NewsHull Daily Mail

Live Hull City transfer deadline day: Jarrod Bowen deal, Kamil Grosicki exit, Tigers' striker bid

The latest news from the Hull City camp on transfer deadline day as Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki and Markus Henriksen could leave
Hull Daily Mail


