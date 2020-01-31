Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee

Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Humberside -- Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker Lee Novak for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month contract.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Hopper: Lincoln City sign Southend United striker for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News: Lincolnshire -- Lincoln City sign striker Tom Hopper from Southend United for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year contract.
BBC Local News

Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker Lee Novak on a permanent deal

Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker Lee Novak on a permanent dealThe striker has moved to the Bantams on a deal until the end of next season
Grimsby Telegraph

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BBCLookNorth

BBC Yorkshire Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee https://t.co/RpMSxBKAz1 31 minutes ago

lastwordonsport

LastWordOnSports Inc Bradford City Sign Striker Lee Novak From Scunthorpe United - https://t.co/sfuFTVYdXh https://t.co/9JC6wZ4kIz 1 hour ago

FWPScunthorpe

FWP Scunthorpe United NEWS: Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/7qsWJNNPy6 2 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Lee #Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee - BBC Sport #htafcdotcom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/cy5MJY2APG 2 hours ago

scunthor_pe

Scunthor.pe Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee - BBC Sport https://t.co/IBLzgaIpyY 2 hours ago

FWPBradfordCity

FWP Bradford City NEWS: Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/PHQqrItZSJ 2 hours ago

RadioHumberside

BBC Radio Humberside Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee https://t.co/KUYHWdLnqA 2 hours ago

looknorthBBC

BBC East Yorks and Lincs Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee https://t.co/NW2WizCSkC 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.