Lee Novak: Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker for undisclosed fee

BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker Lee Novak for an undisclosed fee on an 18-month contract.

Bradford City sign Scunthorpe United striker Lee Novak on a permanent deal The striker has moved to the Bantams on a deal until the end of next season

