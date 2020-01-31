Global  

Coronavirus UK patients treated at infectious diseases unit at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 31 January 2020
Coronavirus UK patients treated at infectious diseases unit at Castle Hill Hospital in CottinghamTwo people in the UK who have been confirmed as having coronavirus were treated at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham before being taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
News video: Chinese media uses stock image to show hospital building progress

Chinese media uses stock image to show hospital building progress 01:19

 WUHAN, CHINA — As the Wuhan novel coronavirus continues to spread like wildfire throughout China, it's nice to see Beijing still using good old propaganda to deal with the situation. To handle the exponentially increasing number of patients infected with this latest coronavirus, officials in Wuhan...

Exteriors of Paris hospital treating two people with Coronavirus [Video]Exteriors of Paris hospital treating two people with Coronavirus

France confirmed on Friday (January 25th) its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus, with two patients being hospitalised in Paris and the other in the southwestern city of Bordeaux. This clip..

St. Anthony's Hospital Tests Patient For Coronavirus [Video]St. Anthony's Hospital Tests Patient For Coronavirus

That patient is in an isolation unit.

China's Tianjin to set up dedicated hospital to treat coronavirus patients

The city of Tianjin in northern China will establish a dedicated hospital to treat people infected by the coronavirus as part of a "wartime mechanism" to fight...
UK coronavirus patients treated at Castle Hill Hospital in Hull

UK coronavirus patients treated at Castle Hill Hospital in HullThe two people in the UK who have been confirmed with having coronavirus were treated at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham before being taken to the Royal...
