Elizabeth Warren will ask a nine-year-old trans kid to help pick her education secretary

PinkNews Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Elizabeth Warren has vowed to get help from a nine-year-old transgender boy in picking her secretary of education. The Democratic presidential hopeful told supporters in Iowa that she would ask Jacob, a nine-year-old transgender boy who she met at an LGBT+ event, to vet her picks for the cabinet role. Elizabeth Warren:...
