UK coronavirus patients treated at Castle Hill Hospital in Hull

Grimsby Telegraph Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
UK coronavirus patients treated at Castle Hill Hospital in HullThe two people in the UK who have been confirmed with having coronavirus were treated at Castle Hill Hospital in Cottingham before being taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.
