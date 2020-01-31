Global  

Angelino joins RB Leipzig from Manchester City on loan until end of season

BBC Local News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Manchester -- RB Leipzig sign left-back Angelino from Manchester City on loan until the end of the season.
News video: Lescott explains City loan coach role

Lescott explains City loan coach role 01:23

 With Angelino close to a move to RB Leipzig on loan, Manchester City loan coach Joleon Lescott explains what his role at the club involves.

