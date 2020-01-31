Global  

French condemn Guernsey 'ban on fishing boats'

BBC Local News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Channel Islands - Guernsey -- France's National Assembly has criticised what it says is Guernsey's "hasty and disrespectful" decision.
News video: French officials condemn Guernsey fishing ban triggered by Brexit

French officials condemn Guernsey fishing ban triggered by Brexit 01:15

 Guernsey has announced a post-Brexit case-by-case permit scheme for French boats that officials in France say is a de facto ban on fishing.View on euronews

French fishermen temporarily lose access to Guernsey waters in Brexit aftermath

There was anger in France as authorities condemned what they claim is a ban on French fishing boats in Guernsey's territorial waters following the Brexit...
France 24

