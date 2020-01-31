Global  

Bristol City sign Hull's Markus Henriksen and Leicester's Filip Benkovic

BBC Local News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Bristol -- Bristol City sign Hull midfielder Markus Henriksen and Leicester defender Filip Benkovic on loan until the end of the season.
'Versatile and disciplined' - What Bristol City fans can expect from Hull City's Markus Henriksen

'Versatile and disciplined' - What Bristol City fans can expect from Hull City's Markus HenriksenThe Norweigian international is being lined up for a deadline day loan move
Bristol Post

Fresh update in transfer chase for Leicester City defender – reports

Leicester City transfer news - Foxes defender Filip Benkovic has been linked with a loan move out this window – and a deal could be on the cards if Brendan...
Leicester Mercury Also reported by •Derby Telegraph

