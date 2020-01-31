Global  

Brexit Day party in Glasgow is damp squib as 100 people celebrate as Scotland leaves the European Union

Daily Record Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Brexit Day party in Glasgow is damp squib as 100 people celebrate as Scotland leaves the European UnionThe pro British rally in George Square was held in pouring rain as the group waved Union flags, sang Rule Britannia and cheered as Scotland and the UK officially left the EU at 11pm.
News video: Brexit Day party-goers stomp all over EU flag

Brexit Day party-goers stomp all over EU flag 01:13

 A Brexit party on Brexit Day (January 31) in London sees revelers ready to leave the European Union stomping all over the blue flag of the economic union.

