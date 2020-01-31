Global  

Watch anti-Brexit Scots sing Auld Lang Syne in Glasgow as UK leaves EU

Daily Record Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Watch anti-Brexit Scots sing Auld Lang Syne in Glasgow as UK leaves EUAround 500 people came together on Buchanan Street as Brexit officially came into effect and Britain lost its European membership at 11pm.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: ‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament

‘Auld Lang Syne’ marks Brexit deal in EU parliament 00:49

 The European Parliament gave final approval to Britain's divorce from the European Union on Wednesday, paving the way for the country to quit the bloc on Friday after nearly half a century and delivering a major setback for European integration.

Tears, hugs and Auld Lang Syne as MEPs back Brexit [Video]Tears, hugs and Auld Lang Syne as MEPs back Brexit

There were emotional moments as members of the European Parliament backed the terms of the UK's exit.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 03:15Published

Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing [Video]Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing

Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backingView on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 02:16Published


Watch: MEPs sing Auld Lang Syne after giving historic Brexit backing

1
euronews

Brexit emotions on display in EU parliament as U.K. formally pulls out

Emotions ran high in Brussels as the EU Parliament sang Auld Lang Syne to its departing British members. Brexiteer Nigel Farage gleefully waved the U.K. flag in...
CBS News


NippySweetyLass

Ruth R @BrexitBin And now Scots & all other sane people will begin the fight to rejoin. https://t.co/hR2PccPKU8 37 minutes ago

NippySweetyLass

Ruth R @Shouda_mk From Scotland, er, no thanks. https://t.co/hR2PccPKU8 40 minutes ago

NippySweetyLass

Ruth R @JoeBangles8 @Baddiel Scotland doesn't want to be part of your xenophobic isolationist insular nation of 21st centu… https://t.co/6DL4NyuAda 41 minutes ago

NippySweetyLass

Ruth R @Baddiel Come to Scotland. https://t.co/hR2PccPKU8 46 minutes ago

23KILN

Paul ❄️ Meanwhile in Scotland #notcunts https://t.co/RsWOEREkRY 49 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page BREAKING NEWS: Watch anti-Brexit Scots sing Auld Lang Syne in Glasgow as UK leaves EU https://t.co/yqWCgLRIsz 50 minutes ago

jftaveira1993

Francisco Taveira Around 500 anti-#Brexit Scots came together in #Glasgow to sing #AuldLangSyne, marking the moment Britain formally… https://t.co/jMEX1ebGlE 56 minutes ago

TheFlyingSc0t

TheScottishBstrd. RT @Daily_Record: Around 500 people came together on Buchanan Street as Brexit officially came into effect and Britain lost its European me… 1 hour ago

