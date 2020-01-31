Global  

Matt Smith and David Davis join Charlton Athletic on loan

BBC Local News Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Birmingham and Black Country -- Charlton sign Manchester City's Wales midfielder Matt Smith and Birmingham's David Davis on loan until the end of the season.
Tottenham starlet Troy Parrott wanted by Charlton Athletic on loan after Conor Gallagher success

Charlton reportedly want Tottenham starlet Troy Parrott on loan for the rest of the season. The young striker made his debut for Spurs this season when he...
talkSPORT

Lucky escape: Charlton's failed loan move shows faulty logic from Steve Gallen - opinion

Charlton Athletic have had a lucky escape with West Ham United centre-back Winston Reid snubbing their advances for a loan move.
Football FanCast


Tweets about this

CafcLloyd

Lloyd Cafc RT @JimmyHart_: Aiden McGeady David Davis Matt Smith Andre green And Lyle Taylor stays. Would you have been happy with that at the s… 18 minutes ago

JamesMSeed

Jimmy Seed Bowyer signs Multiple bids for Lyle Taylor turned down Andre Green Aiden McGeady David Davis Matt Smith All in… https://t.co/2AriTtkK9r 29 minutes ago

AshmoreJude

Jude Ashmore Transfer Window ins: Aidan Mcgeady, good player past his best though and we dont really need a player like him atm.… https://t.co/z7Zyg5hJw8 1 hour ago

mr_brummie

Mr Brummie Matt Smith and David Davis join Charlton Athletic on loan #BCFC https://t.co/TlgOvUouoB 2 hours ago

Ste_CAFC

Stevie Bowes Matt Smith Aiden Mcgeady Andre Green David Davis Not a bad January at all, oh yeah, and Lyle Taylor is staying, on… https://t.co/YuVh89K72J 3 hours ago

FWPBirmingham

FWP Birmingham City NEWS: Matt Smith and David Davis join Charlton Athletic on loan (via BBC Sport) https://t.co/dW50buwDii 9 hours ago

footy_league

anteves Hang on everybody..... Come on This is a fabulous transfer window, it really is... We've brought in Andre Green… https://t.co/TLeE0UnPIX 10 hours ago

Che5430

Che💕x RT @ValleyFloydFred: MIDFIELDERS: 1️⃣0️⃣ MATT SMITH 1️⃣1️⃣ DAVID DAVIS 1️⃣2️⃣ AIDEN MCGEADY 1️⃣3️⃣ JOSH CULLEN 1️⃣4️⃣ JONATHAN WILLIAM… 10 hours ago

