Police officer 'put hands down man's trousers' in Falkirk nightclub court told

Daily Record Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Police officer 'put hands down man's trousers' in Falkirk nightclub court toldPC Roderick Keith denies sexually assaulting a 24-year-old man after meeting at the Sportster’s Bar and Nightclub.
