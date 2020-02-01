Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland - Visitors 'written off', says Stuart Hogg

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland - Visitors 'written off', says Stuart Hogg

BBC News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Scotland have been "written off" and "nobody believes" they can beat Ireland on Saturday, says captain Stuart Hogg.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Six Nations: Scotland in profile [Video]Six Nations: Scotland in profile

A look at the Scotland team ahead of the 2020 Six Nations, as they look to improve on a disappointing showing at the World Cup.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published

Townsend praises Hogg's leadership skills [Video]Townsend praises Hogg's leadership skills

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend explains why he has made Stuart Hogg his captain for the Six Nations

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland - How can Scots end desolate decade in Dublin?

It has been 10 years since Scotland's men last triumphed on Irish soil. One of the men who scored that day gives his tactical blueprint for how to seize a...
BBC News

Live Six Nations updates: Ireland v Scotland

Live Six Nations updates: Ireland v ScotlandAll the action as Ireland and Scotland kick off their Six Nations campaign. ‌ Gregor Townsend has lobbed in his usual selectorial grenade by picking Nick...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

IrishSunSport

Irish Sun Sport SCOTLAND PENALTY - The visitors take a 3-0 lead as Ireland lose debutant Caelan Doris after just four minutes… https://t.co/iysJ6Elsi5 5 minutes ago

IndoSport

Independent Sport FT: Ireland 38-26 Scotland. The visitors pick up a try bonus point with the last play of the game. Still, a very st… https://t.co/2g6VEQmr1b 20 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.