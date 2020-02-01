Six Nations: Ireland v Scotland - Visitors 'written off', says Stuart Hogg

Scotland have been "written off" and "nobody believes" they can beat Ireland on Saturday, says captain Stuart Hogg.



Tweets about this Irish Sun Sport SCOTLAND PENALTY - The visitors take a 3-0 lead as Ireland lose debutant Caelan Doris after just four minutes… https://t.co/iysJ6Elsi5 5 minutes ago Independent Sport FT: Ireland 38-26 Scotland. The visitors pick up a try bonus point with the last play of the game. Still, a very st… https://t.co/2g6VEQmr1b 20 hours ago