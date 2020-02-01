Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Hull City vs Brentford Live build-up as Tigers begin life without Bowen and Grosicki

Hull City vs Brentford Live build-up as Tigers begin life without Bowen and Grosicki

Hull Daily Mail Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Hull City will hope to reduce their eight-point deficit on the Championship's play-off places when they face Brentford at the KCOM Stadium.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Everything Hull City's Grant McCann said on Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Marcus Maddision and late moves

Everything Hull City's Grant McCann said on Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki, Marcus Maddision and late movesThe Tigers are actively trying to strengthen ahead of tomorrow night's 11pm deadline
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Sutton Coldfield Observer

Hull City must beat Brentford to keep play-off hopes alive

Hull City must beat Brentford to keep play-off hopes aliveHull City have lost their last four matches in all competitions and are on their worst run for more than three years
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •BBC Local News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JontyColman

Jonty Colman Thomas Frank full of praise for Grant McCann this afternoon. https://t.co/fTll4RUkWB 15 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News EFL: #Hull City v Brentford, Leeds United v Wigan, West Brom v Luton - Live - BBC News #LaticsOfficial 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿… https://t.co/xA9lkmYtuU 26 minutes ago

PaulioB

Paulio RT @SkyFootball: GOAL Hull 1-5 Brentford (Benrahma 85 HAT) Watch live on Sky Sports Football or follow here: https://t.co/K4ehZv60AQ 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.