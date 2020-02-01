Global  

Odion Ighalo: Manchester United land deadline-day striker after last-gasp search

BBC News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
How lifelong supporter Odion Ighalo became the answer to Manchester United's striker woes in a deadline day twist.
News video: Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan 01:22

 Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

Hughes: United need Ighalo presence [Video]Hughes: United need Ighalo presence

Mark Hughes says Odion Ighalo offers a physical presence that Manchester United have lacked in recent times.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:34Published

United target 'smash and grab' for Ighalo [Video]United target 'smash and grab' for Ighalo

Manchester United's interest in Odion Ighalo is 'the only deal in town', says Sky Sports' James Cooper.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:01Published


Odion Ighalo: Manchester United sign Nigeria striker on loan until end of season

Manchester United sign former Watford striker Odion Ighalo from Shanghai Shenhua on loan until the end of the season.
BBC Sport

Manchester United signs striker Odion Ighalo on loan

United will next take on Wolves in the Premier League match at Old Trafford later in the day.   
Zee News

