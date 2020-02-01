Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > UK News > Inside Love Island's Casa Amor villa for 2020 as ITV2 series gets new luxury pad

Inside Love Island's Casa Amor villa for 2020 as ITV2 series gets new luxury pad

Tamworth Herald Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Inside Love Island's Casa Amor villa for 2020 as ITV2 series gets new luxury padNext week, one group will be moved into the new Cape Town Casa Amor while the other will remain in the main villa, with both groups being introduced to new contestants.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: ODE - Published < > Embed
News video: Love Island Michael Griffiths shows of his brand new teeth!

Love Island Michael Griffiths shows of his brand new teeth! 03:14

 He was known as "the villian" on Love Island 2019, but Michael Griffiths now wants to show everyone he's a new guy and show off his new gnashers! Report by Jonesl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Team Siannise, Team Rebecca & Casa Amor’s Return | Love Island Unpacked [Video]Team Siannise, Team Rebecca & Casa Amor’s Return | Love Island Unpacked

The nation was divided for different reasons this week, with Team Siannise versus Team Rebecca, as the pair went to war over Luke T. The villa also said goodbye to Connor, as he was ripped apart from..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 02:05Published

The Villa Is Finally Heating Up | Love Island Unpacked [Video]The Villa Is Finally Heating Up | Love Island Unpacked

While the South Africa villa has got off to a slower start than usual, new bombshell Rebecca descended upon the villa this week and caused more than a stir with the existing couples. Now two new boys,..

Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

First look inside Love Island's Casa Amor villa ahead of 12 new bombshell arrivals

First look inside Love Island's Casa Amor villa ahead of 12 new bombshell arrivalsWhich couples will survive and which couples will split after Casa Amor?
Cambridge News Also reported by •Tamworth Herald

Two new bombshells to enter Love Island villa as Connor or Sophie face dumping

Two new bombshells to enter Love Island villa as Connor or Sophie face dumpingConnor Durman and Sophie Piper are the vulnerable couple and one of them will be dumped from the villa tonight - and in their place will enter two more...
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

en_iyisi_burda

News-and-Spoilers Inside Love Island's brand-new Casa Amor villa as six new bombshell girls prepare to shake things up . #News… https://t.co/VJ141r7RPD 9 minutes ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Inside Love Island's Casa Amor villa for 2020 as ITV2 series gets new luxury pad: https://t.co/Gj1x5pLUpt 33 minutes ago

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Inside Love Island's Casa Amor villa for 2020 as ITV2 series gets new luxury pad https://t.co/SxG4xijqt9 #LoveIsland 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.