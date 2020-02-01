Global  

Coronavirus: University of York student named as one of confirmed UK patients

Independent Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
A University of York student is one of the two people who have tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, a university spokesman has said.
News video: UB officials provide resources, information on coronavirus for students & staff

UB officials provide resources, information on coronavirus for students & staff 02:34

 University at Buffalo officials said there are no cases of the novel coronavirus at the university. Nonetheless they are taking steps to make sure students and staff stay safe and in the know.

Boris Johnson steps off a plane on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city [Video]Boris Johnson steps off a plane on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city

This video shows the moment Boris Johnson steps off a plane in Newcastle - on the same day coronavirus was confirmed in the city.The PM jetted into Newcastle Airport this morning and was filmed by a..

UK hotel room sealed off after guest falls ill [Video]UK hotel room sealed off after guest falls ill

A room in Staycity Hotel in York, UK was sealed off today (January 30) after one of their guests reportedly fell ill.

Coronavirus: UK patient is University of York student

BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- The university says the risk of the infection being passed on to other people on campus is "low".
BBC Local News

Texas student who traveled to China being tested for possible coronavirus

A university student being treated for a respiratory illness in Texas after traveling to Wuhan, China, is being tested for the newly discovered coronavirus that...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaBrisbane Timesbizjournals

PolymathUK

Katherine Harbord RT @SkyNewsBreak: A university spokesman has said one of the two people who have tested positive for coronavirus is a student at the Univer… 18 seconds ago

JonathanDay10

Jonathan Day RT @nadsday: First UK coronavirus case named as York university student https://t.co/GMzLk3TQ9R Sent via @updayUK 42 seconds ago

Becca_Beioley

Becca Beioley RT @UniOfYork: Public Health England (PHE) have confirmed that one of the two individuals recently reported to have tested positive for cor… 2 minutes ago

alasdairgill

Alasdair Gill One of the two people in York who contracted the coronavirus was a student in the city, the university has confirme… https://t.co/4r5kTS2sMx 2 minutes ago

alanbullion2

alan bullion Coronavirus: UK patient is student at York university https://t.co/15rbxPue2K https://t.co/K6SI5s23I8 2 minutes ago

MattCarr98

Matt RT @LBCNews: Breaking: One of the UK coronavirus cases has been identified as a student at the University of York https://t.co/bx8OrPg2DQ 3 minutes ago

NathanielCran11

Nathaniel Crane RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: UK patient is student at York university https://t.co/onkycmBpfF 4 minutes ago

vimtopapi

El Trapo RT @BBCNews: One of the two people to test positive for the new coronavirus in the UK is a student at the University of York https://t.co/p… 4 minutes ago

