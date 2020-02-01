Global  

Leeds United v Wigan Athletic

BBC Local News Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic.
Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview [Video]Arsenal v Leeds: FA Cup match preview

A look at the stats ahead of Arsenal's upcoming FA Cup clash against Championship leaders Leeds.

Hundreds don Santa suits for charity dash in Leeds in northern England [Video]Hundreds don Santa suits for charity dash in Leeds in northern England

Hundreds of people dressed as Father Christmas gathered in Leeds for an annual 'Santa Dash' charity run.

'Will cost us promotion' - Leeds United fans fume at Wigan loss ahead of Nottingham Forest clash

'Will cost us promotion' - Leeds United fans fume at Wigan loss ahead of Nottingham Forest clashLatest Nottingham Forest news looks at what fans of the Reds' next opponents, Leeds, are saying after they slipped to a surprising 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic...
Nottingham Post

Phil Hay reaffirms Leeds' plans ahead of deadline day after loan exit

The Athletic’s Leeds United correspondent confirmed that Leeds still have no plans to bring anyone in this month.
Football FanCast


WigToday

WiganToday RT @PKendrickWIG: Okay here's your player ratings from today...could genuinely have made a case for half a dozen star men...but narrowed it… 26 minutes ago

PKendrickWIG

Paul Kendrick Okay here's your player ratings from today...could genuinely have made a case for half a dozen star men...but narro… https://t.co/vRKHZwOGe4 28 minutes ago

J3tt4tur4

Jettatura RT @GrahamSmyth: Marcelo Bielsa takes the blame for Leeds United's defeat by Wigan Athletic, addresses fan frustration and the absence of J… 36 minutes ago

EthanlufcCarden

Ethan Lufc Carden LEEDS UNITED VS WIGAN ATHLETIC VLOG! https://t.co/nDJDxJmbZn via @YouTube 56 minutes ago

EiHjalti

HJALTI BERGMANN EIÐSSON Horn unnin-fengin á sig Leeds United 231-134 Brentford 192-133 Fulham 170-136 Swansea City 174-142 Wigan Athletic 1… https://t.co/VDNDfYgCWw 1 hour ago

PassionForLeeds

Passion For Leeds RT @LeedsUnitedYEP: "These fans are such strong supporters, they deserve success and I hope success comes to them this season." #lufc https… 1 hour ago

LeedsUnitedYEP

Leeds United News Paul Cook reflects on his sides victory at Elland Road. #lufc https://t.co/g1NbJ2KLtZ 2 hours ago

BenCrump84

Benjamin Crump Leeds United 0-1 Wigan Athletic: Marcelo Bielsa’s side are slowly throwing away their chances of automatic promotio… https://t.co/MY94QTpVnH 2 hours ago

