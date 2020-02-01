Global  

Man camps out in Cobham woods to search for missing deaf rescue dog

Surrey Mirror Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Man camps out in Cobham woods to search for missing deaf rescue dogRichard Whiteside, who runs the kennels at Doris Banham Dog Rescue, in Cottam, Nottinghamshire, travelled more than 150 miles to search for Wolfie.
